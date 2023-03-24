Steven Kent Cooper
WHITEHOUSE — Born February 16, 1953, Steven Kent Cooper died March 21, 2023.
Services for Kent Cooper, 70, of Whitehouse, TX, will be held Monday, March 27 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Whitehouse, with Rev. Tim Brown and Rev. Scott Richardson officiating.
Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Mr. Cooper was born February 16, 1953, in Tyler to Hugh and Sarah Cooper.
A graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, Mr. Cooper attended Tyler Junior College and Stephen F. Austin State University.
Mr. Cooper worked for Delek US for 48 years, most recently as Management Controls Supervisor for Delek Logistics.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman so it naturally followed that he was affiliated with Real Men Outfitters, a Christian faith-based outdoor youth ministry. He also was a Master Mason of 41 years.
Mr. Cooper was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 21 years, Tammy Cooper; and a great-niece, Kennedy Grace Cooper.
Survivors include his son Cory Cooper and wife Laura of Arp; daughter Christy Cooper of Tyler; brother Cary Cooper and wife Nancy of Texas City; nephew Matt Cooper and wife Annie of League City; nephew Mark Cooper and wife Jennifer of Dickinson; and grandchildren Emerson Cain and Campbell Cooper of Arp.
Pallbearers will be Darwin Fuller, Gary Baldwin, Mike Harris, James Qualls, Jake Robertson, Clay Martin, Randy Arnold and Rusty Mitcham.
Visitation is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Whitehouse and Real Men Outfitters at realmenoutfitters.com.