Steven Goode
VAN — Services for Steven Goode will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Hilliard Funeral Home with a graveside to follow at Union Chapel Cemetery, with Pastor Mike Calhoun officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening.
Steven Michael Goode was born April 29, 1970 in Tyler, Texas. He had been a resident of Van all of his life. He worked at Goode’s Texaco, as well as a welder for a number of years and Goolsby Tires for several years. He enjoyed fishing, music, and working out.
Steven passed away at the age of 52 on June 21, 2022 at his home. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Goode; stepfather, Dale Lamar Fisher; and brother, Dale Ray Fisher.
Survivors include his mother, Judy Fisher of Van; brother and sister-in-law, Lesley & Tammy Goode of Van; sister and brother-in-law, Becky & Johnny Newsom of Van; sister-in-law, Liz Fisher Nations of Van; nephew, Cole; nieces, Maranda, Brittany, Autumn, Alyssa, Lindsey, and Ashley; several great-nieces and nephews; and his favorite dog, Molly Sue Goode.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Johnson, Jay Faglie, Luke Warner, John Pickett, Cecil Huff, and Chase Penny. Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Nipp and Ronnie Goode.