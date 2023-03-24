STEVEN EARL OLTMANN, SR.
TYLER — A Celebration of Life, for Steven “Steve” Earl Oltmann, Sr., 73, of Tyler, Texas, will be held on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Hamilton Park Condominium Clubhouse from 2-4 PM. A Military Service will be scheduled, at Arlington National Cemetery, in Dallas, Texas, June 2, 2023.
Mr. Oltmann passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on March 16, 2023. He was born on June 4, 1949, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to Harry Alvin Oltmann, Sr., and Mary Frances Oltmann. He graduated from LSU in 1971 with a BS in Marketing. He proudly served in the Vietnam Era as a Med Corpsman in the United States Army. He also served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army National Guard Reserves, until he discharged on June 19, 1976. He managed numerous businesses throughout his career, including Wallace and Murray Insurance in Canton, Texas, for many years. After retiring, he worked for 9 years at Allen’s Nutech Pharmaceutical Company in Tyler, Texas. He was an avid sportsman, and he loved hunting, fishing, and camping in Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. He appreciated the beautiful scenery around him during all of his trips. He had a dry sense of humor, and he was known for his witty remarks. He will be truly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Mr. Oltmann was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his devoted wife of 23 years, Debbie Oltmann; brother, Harry (Sara) Oltmann Jr., of Hideaway, Texas; sons, Steve Oltmann, Jr. of Frisco, Texas, Paul (Brooke) Oltmann, of Plano, Texas; step-children, Summer Damuth, of Arlington, Texas, Jaime Jaggers of Hallsville, Texas, and Paul (Tammy) Jaggers, of Overton, Texas; grandchildren, Macy Oltmann, Abby Oltmann, Fletcher Oltmann, Beckett Oltmann, Madilyn Jaggers, Camden Jaggers, Ayden Jaggers, and Lora Jaggers.