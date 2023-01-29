Steven Earl Eaton

Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the morning, then some lingering showers still possible this afternoon. Morning high of 67F with temps falling to near 50. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.