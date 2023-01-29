Steven Earl Eaton
TYLER — Steven E. Eaton passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 12, 2023 in Tyler, Texas. He was born on May 27, 1955 in Texas City, Texas to the late Johnnie E. and Donna D. Eaton. After living and working in Texas City and the Houston area, Steve moved to Tyler to join his parents and older brother over twenty years ago.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his older brother, Thomas Eaton and brother-in-law, Davis Gordon. He is survived by his brother Jeff Eaton and wife Stephanie of Leander; his sister Karen Gordon and nephew Keith Pevoto of Kyle; his brother Thom’s widow Barbara Eaton of Tyler as well as other relatives and friends.
Steve was an avid Astros fan and delighted in cheering them on to their World Series Championships. He recently adopted a rescue cat, Juliet who is definitely missing him.
While we mourn the lost of our brother, we are eternally grateful for his presence in our lives and the loving care he provided to our parents in their later years.
Interment of his ashes will be at Cathedral in the Pines at a later date.