Steven Dean Morton
FLINT — Steven Dean Morton, 34, passed away on March 30,2022 in Flint, Smith County, Texas. He was born November 23,1987 at Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, TX to Johnny Ray Morton and Donna Susan (Rogers) Brachthuizn.
He is survived by his father Johnny Morton and Amy; his mother and stepfather Donna and Louis Brachthuizn and sister Lindsay Morton. He was preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Alan Morton in 2002. Celebration of Life in remembrance of Steven with Pastor Roy F. Thoene, officiating on Thursday April 7, at 11:00am. Flint Community Church 11019 CR 174 Bullard, TX.75757 In lieu of gifts & flowers please make donations to Flint Community Church.
 
 

