Steven Chambless
CANTON — On Saturday November 28, 2020, Steven Lynn Chambless passed away at 58 years of age. Steve was born on January 24, 1962 in Tyler TX. In his early years, he attended and graduated Canton ISD. After graduation, he attended TVCC in Athens, TX. He later went on to attend Spartan College of Aeronautics & Technology in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Steve served extensively in the United States Army in the field of helicopter mechanics and later became an E-5 Sergeant. After service abroad in Germany, he returned to East, Tx. where he had a long-standing career as a paint Contractor. Steve was artistically inclined and excelled with craftsmen style projects and in working with his hands. Some of his passions were: spending time with family and friends, (food was almost always involved and-as Steve did enjoy food!) Steve was kindhearted and enjoyed helping others, as well as gardening and restoring International Scouts with his father, Jerry. Steve is survived by three children: Sons- Steven C. Chambless and Bowen Lynn Chambless and daughter - Julia Chambless Bulauitan. As well as his grandchildren and parents: Mother- Rose Annette Chambless. Father-Jerry Lynn Chambless and stepmother Vicki Marshall Chambless. Also survived by one sister, Julie Chambless Elliott. He has nephews, a niece, and many wonderful uncles, aunts, and cousins. We honor and celebrate the life of Steven Lynn Chambless. A memorial will be held privately amongst the family. We ask that instead of flowers-donations in honor of Steve be given to Mallory’s Heart. www.mallorysheart.com Mallory’s Heart P.O. Box 1481 Canton, TX 75103
