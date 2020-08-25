Steve Powers

Steve was born January 7, 1957 in Lubbock, TX and went to Heaven on August 21, 2020 in Tyler, TX. He was a resident of Jacksonville for 20 years and a graduate of Monterey High School class of 1975. Over the course of Steve’s life he wore many different hats. He was a mechanic, a dairyman, little league baseball coach, Petroleum land man, a great husband, an amazing father and the most incredible DanDan to 6 grandchildren who absolutely adore him.
Steve may have been quiet in a crowd, but get him around a kitchen table or fire pit and he would hold court for all who would listen. He was a fantastic story teller, he loved making people laugh and had an inappropriate joke for every occasion. He had a gruff exterior but underneath was a huge heart that loved to help people.
He was met in Heaven with open arms by his wife and soulmate of 43 years Kellie, his granddaughter Zoe and his parents Bill and Marie Powers. He will be missed by his son and daughter-in-law, Zach and Mandy Powers of Alto, daughter and son-in-law, Karlie and Brian Carter of Flint, grandchildren, Lexie and Kylee Powers, Ellarie, Layten and Powers Carter, mother-in-Law, Mary Gordon of Rusk, brother-in-law, Jeff Lenes of Rusk, many family members, and his ‘best friend Kaden’.
Steve also leaves behind a group of brothers who started out as friends over fifty years ago in grade school. They may have scattered all over Texas but they always stayed connected. They are always there for each other, to celebrate the good times and cry through the tough times. They would meet up a couple of times a year supposedly to hunt, but it was really a time to tell stories, laugh and solve the world’s problems. Here at the last meeting of the group, his lifelong brothers will be his pallbearers laying Steve to rest next to Kellie where he belongs.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to our family charity Love, Zoe at lovezoepowers@gmail.com