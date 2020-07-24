Steve Jones

Steve was a 1972 graduate of Frankston High School. He married Gail Horton on April 5, 1974. They were married for 46 years and had 4 children. Steve worked loyally at the Upper Neches River Municipal Water Authority for 47 years. Steve also dedicated 30 years of service to the Frankston Volunteer Fire Department.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Buster and Lorena Jones, his brothers: Shag Bizzell, Tommy Jones, Dan Jones, Johnny Jones, and Mikey Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Jones of Frankston; his son, Danny Jones and wife Stephanie of Rusk; his daughters, Jammie Jones of Frankston, Ammie Wells and husband Sam of Troup, and Jesse Jones of Frankston. He had 14 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry Jones and wife Joni of Frankston; his sisters: Hazel Grubbs of Frankston, Linda Terrell of Frankston, and Pat and husband Ronnie Henderson of Frankston. Steve also had many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Frankston. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Frankston. Bro. George Folmar will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
Pallbearers are David Mewbourn, Jerry Beasley, David Brumit, Michael Hatton Jr., Dexter Green II, and Carl House.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to be made to the Frankston Volunteer Fire Department at P.O. Box 186, Frankston, Texas 75763 or at Austin Bank.