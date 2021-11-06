Steve Gary Calloway
FRANKSTON — Steve Calloway, 56 of Frankston, TX passed away with family by his side Tuesday November 2, 2021. He was a loving father, brother, uncle and best friend to many. He was always the life of the party and the funniest person in the room, his wit and joy will be missed dearly.
Steve is preceded in death by his Father Leon Calloway, Mother Mary Calloway, and best friend and brother-in-law Faron Morrison. He is survived by his son Chad Calloway, daughter Taylor Calloway, two sisters Beverly Atkinson and Norma Morrison, brother Mark Calloway, and two grandchildren Natalie and Carrissa as well as many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held for family and friends.
