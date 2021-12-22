Stephen “Steve” Leon Burks
WHITEHOUSE — Stephen Leon Burks, age 71, of Whitehouse, Texas passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
After a long battle with cancer, Steve went peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior. We’re sure Michelle was there to greet him with open arms.
Steve was born in Little Rock Arkansas. on December, 3, 1950 to Gene and Barbara Burks.
Steve is survived by his wife of 46 years, Martha Burks; his son, Michael Burks and grandson, Logan Burks. Also his brother, Allen Burks of Tyler; his sister, Gwen Henson of Shreveport and sister, Terri Fletcher of Longview, and adopted grandson, Kelton Page.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle. Steve leaves behind all his loved ones at the VFW and his Baker family and all his friends. He will be missed greatly.
A time of visitation for Stephen will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lloyd James Funeral Home, 1011 E 1st St, Tyler, Texas 75701. A graveside service will occur Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Whitehouse Cemetery, 401 Memory Lane, Whitehouse, Texas 75791.