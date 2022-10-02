Stephen Broadhurst
LINDALE — Stephen Broadhurst of Lindale, Texas passed away peacefully at his home Monday September 26, 2022 on his 76th birthday, surrounded by family. He was born in Dallas, Texas to Phillip and Willie Frances Broadhurst. He served in the Navy, worked in different areas of construction and was a longtime self-employed grounds keeper for Tyler Pipe where he enjoyed riding his John Deere tractor. He is survived by his daughters Michelle and husband Buddy Fite, Lyn and husband Jeff Fisher, brother John Aubie Broadhurst his wife Mary Ann, sister Kathleen Garner, his best friend Denise Bell, her daughters Angie and Jullee, 15 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Instead of services, his wishes were to celebrate with family and friends prior to his passing. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your favorite Veterans charity.