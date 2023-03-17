Stephen Bassist Wolf
TYLER — Stephen Bassist Wolf passed away peacefully on Monday, March 13, 2023, at The Hospice of East Texas with his family by his side. He was born in Tyler on April 9, 1947 to Bernard and Lindsey Wolf.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023 at half past two o’clock at Rose Hill Cemetery with Rabbi Neal Katz officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
He was a member of Congregation Beth El, a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler; an honors graduate of Texas A&M University; was a beloved club and recreational soccer coach for more than 20 years, and an avid golfer and fisher.
Stephen could often be found in the Men’s Grill at Willow Brook Country Club, the soccer fields of Lindsey Park, and every fishing hole in East Texas. He deeply loved his family and friends.
Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Lindsey Wolf. He is survived by his loving family including his wife, the Queen of his heart, Dolly Story Wolf; sons, Bo Wolf (Ana) of Dallas, Chris Woodard (Amy) of Tyler, and Zach Wolf (Amanda) of The Colony; brothers, Dr. David Wolf of Rancho Santa Fe and Sam Wolf (Carrie) of Tyler; brother-in-law, Bill Story of Tyler; nephews Kirk Story (Cindy), Jonathan Wolf (Molly), and Matt Wolf; nieces, Martie Bigbie (Jeff) Lindsey Aguirre (Matt) and Julia Wolf; and faithful friends, Roy Williams, and Georgia Reed.
He is also survived by his two beloved granddaughters, Sophie and Tatum Wolf and his God children, Caroline and Walker Woodard.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bill Adams, Peter Boyd, Bobby Brodnax, Steve Calhoun, Chris Hudson, Bill Hughey, Scott Kittrell, Mike Martin, John Noble, Don Simmons, Chuck Stanley, Don Warren, and Tom Woldert.
Stephen lived his life by two mantras: “All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing” (Edmund Burke) and that we should respect, honor, and support our first responders and servicemen and women.
If desired, memorials may be made to Childrens Village, P.O. Box 6565, Tyler, TX 75711-6564; The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701; and The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People, 1923 County Road 386, Tyler, TX 75708.