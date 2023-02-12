Stanley “Stan” Edwards
BULLARD — Beloved husband, father, and Bop (grandfather), Stanley J. Edwards, went to meet his wonderful Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in Tyler, TX. Stan was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Blanche Edwards, sister, Kay Edwards Pinkham, and daughter, Shea Edwards. He is survived by his loving wife, Jane, whom he married in 1977; three children and spouses, Tyler Edwards and wife Shana, Jordan Todd Edwards and wife Whitney, Ryan Edwards and wife Ashley; and 5 grandchildren, Kingston, Knox and Preston, Emerson and Everly; brother, David Edwards and wife Elizabeth, brother-in-law, Jim Wiginton and wife Erma; as well as many loved ones.
Stanley J. Edwards was born to J.B. and Blanche Edwards in Dallas, TX where he grew up and attended Oak Lawn Methodist Church. He developed a strong faith in God and love of his country. Stan was very active in all sports and graduated from North Dallas High School in 1963. It was there he developed a love of playing football.
During one of the high school games, a recruiter from Texas Tech noticed his skills and determination in playing football. He was awarded a scholarship to play for the Texas Tech Red Raiders and gave his all as he lettered three years. Also, he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. His love of the Texas Tech Red Raiders continued throughout his life.
Upon graduation from Texas Tech, Stan began his business career with the First National Bank in Dallas in the oil department. His lifelong career in the oil and gas industry as an independent producer began in 1974. Along with his career, he was an active member of the Dallas Petroleum Club and Dallas Producers Club. Often, he would be found playing tennis at the Royal Oaks Country Club. His love of sports continued as he supported the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mavericks. Sports and philanthropy were combined as he could be found running in local fundraisers such as the Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day. The day after, he and his family would host a Boy Scout Possum Hunt at the Edwards’ farm east of Van Alstyne, TX.
Tyler, TX and Emerald Bay became his home in 1989 as he continued in the oil and gas business.
He was an active member of Shiloh Road Church of Christ. Often, he was seen pulling his kids and friends as well as extended family on skis and all water sports around Emerald Bay, and fishing and hunting. Stan was known for his wonderful hospitality for both young and old. Many young boys looked up to him as a strong role model and father figure. His commanding presence along with his kind and loving manner influenced many young people. During the last fifteen years, he spent his time divided between Texas and Colorado. His influence will be missed terribly by family, friends, and business associates as well.
We would like to thank his caregivers, Delfina Gonzalez, Arrow Senior Concierge, and Hospice of East Texas Homeplace for their loving care of Stan as he neared the end of his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shiloh Road Church of Christ, Hospice of East Texas Homeplace or the Charity of your choice.
Services for Stan will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Shiloh Road Church of Christ in Tyler with Gary Albritton officiating. Visitation is scheduled prior to service from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the church. Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Restland Cemetery in Dallas under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.