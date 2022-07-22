Stanley Ray Dike
BEN WHEELER — Stanley Ray Dike
Funeral services for Stanley Dike, 62, Ben Wheeler, are scheduled for 10:00 am Saturday, July 23 at Hilliard Funeral Home, with Rev. Larry Shackelford officiating. Burial will follow in Edom Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Friday night at the funeral home.
Stanley Ray Dike was born May 27, 1960 in Canton, TX to Eddie Rex Dike and Norma Maxine Stuart Dike. He graduated from Van High School in 1978 and went to school to certify in diesel mechanic. He moved to Houston for work. He then came back to work with his dad and brothers in road construction. In 1987 he married Ashley Streeter Robinson from San Antonio, TX and they had two sons, Peyton Ray Dike, born in 1990 and Stuart Rex Dike, born in 1998. Stanley was a member of Edom Methodist Church and enjoyed fishing, mechanic work and smoking briskets and steaks on the grill. He was an avid baseball fan, enjoying watching sons and the Rangers play.
Stanley passed away on July 20 in Tyler, in the loving arms of our Savior, attended by his mom. He was preceded in death by his father, Eddie Rex Dike.
Survivors include his former wife, Ashley Dike of San Antonio; two sons, Stuart Rex Dike of San Antonio and Peyton Ray Dike of Tyler; mother, Norma Dike of Ben Wheeler; siblings, Deborah Smith (Buddy), Dianne Shackelford (Kenny), Harold Dike (Sherri), Anthony Dike, Dean Dike (Monica) and Glen Dike.
Pallbearers will be Harold Dike, Anthony Dike, Dean Dike, Steve Stanger, Shannon Smith and Buddy Smith.