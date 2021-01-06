Stanley Howell Watson
TYLER — Graveside services for Stanley H. Watson, 81, of Tyler, will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery in Tyler. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM at Marvin United Methodist Church with Rev. Gerry Giles and Dr. Doug Baker presiding, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Social distancing and all recommended safety procedures will be strictly followed. Mask are required.
Stanley was born April 8, 1939 in Long Branch, Texas and he passed away on Friday, January 4, 2021 in Tyler.
Stan married Patricia Adcock on June 4, 1976 and they shared 44 wonderful years together. He was a retired professor of American History at Tyler Jr. College for 44 years and prior to that, taught 2 years at Stephen F. Austin. All his life, former students would approach him in stores or restaurants and tell him how much they loved his class. Several of them were inspired to go into teaching because of him.
He also taught Sunday School at Marvin United Methodist for many years and a Bible study of class on Wednesdays for the Men’s Group. Stan was truly a Bible scholar and devoted his life to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He served in many capacities at Marvin and was beloved by all.
Stan joined the Army immediately out of high school and served for three years in intelligence.
His hobbies included golf, fishing, travel, reading and of course, a good political discussion.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Silas H. and Lizzie Mae Watson; brothers, Donald L. Watson and Raymond E. Watson, all of Henderson and is father-in-law, Daniel W. Adcock of Tyler.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; sister, Linda C. Watson and brother, Johnnie D. Watson of Tyler; sister-in-law, Robbie Watson of Henderson; nephew, Lee Watson of Lawton, OK and his spouse; niece, Connie Watson of Lubbock and her spouse. Survivors from his wife’s side of the family include mother-in-law, Olivia Adcock; sister-in-law, Danna Davis and spouse Jeff of Fort Worth; brother-in-law, Scott Adcock and spouse Amy of Lindale; nephews and spouses, Benn Davis, Casey Davis and Landon Adcock and many great nieces and nephews whom he loved.
Pallbearers will be George Tefteller, Tommy Stewart, Scott Adcock, Landon Adcock, Jeff Davis and Casey Davis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Johnnie Watson, Ben Davis and members of The Seekers Class of Marvin Methodist.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to The Eternal Flame Fund, the Music Department at Marvin United Methodist Church or the Hospice of East Texas Foundation.
The family would also like to send a special thank you to the Doctors, Nurses and Aides on the 6th floor Covid unit at Christus Trinity Mother Francis for their care and compassion that was exceptional and a comfort to all of us.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Affidavit details killing of East Texas pastor at Starrville Methodist Church
-
FATAL SHOOTING: Pastor Mark McWilliams dies, church member wants 'justice" after pastor shot to death Sunday at church in East Texas
-
Mugshot of suspect in fatal shooting of East Texas pastor released, bond set at $3.5 million
-
Soccer: Tyler squads fight to 0-0 draw
-
BREAKING: Pastor shot and killed at East Texas church