Stanley Castleberry
EDOM — On Sunday, December 19th, 2021, Stanley Mac Castleberry, a dedicated friend, uncle, and father figure, passed away suddenly in his home at the age of 68. Stanley was born December 29th, 1952, to mother Hazel Calhoun and father Donal Mac Castleberry.
Stanley had a rambunctious childhood filled with days of playing with his friends and many attested to his fun-loving nature in his youth. He loved sports of all kinds, but particularly football and baseball. His favorite teams included the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Yankees. Stanley spent over 50 years of his life driving an eighteen-wheeler and greatly enjoyed the freedom and adventure that job granted him. He was also well known in the community as an avid animal lover, and he rescued and adopted many dogs and cats over his lifetime. His dogs were lifelong companions for him. He had several that made a huge impact on his life, such as Casper, Joe, Elroy, and Marley. He was a follower of Christ and a member of the New Beginnings Baptist Church in Edom, Texas. He enjoyed a simple life, with all the joys of living in a small community of people he greatly loved and respected.
Although he never had children of his own, he became a father figure and role model to many. Stanley was a constant in many of our lives, offering us stability and unconditional love. He was known for his compassionate spirit, amazing sense of humor, and his ability to always stand up for what he believed in.
Stanley was preceded in death by sister Stefani Ann Castleberry, mother Hazel Calhoun, father Donal Mac Castleberry, stepfather Jim Calhoun, nephew Jesse O’Neal Little, and grandnephew Ian David Little.
He is survived by nephew Jayme Coleman and his children Serenity Grace Coleman and Ella Coleman of Edom, TX. Niece Zowie Ann Little-Checkwood, her husband Nathan Robert Checkwood, and their children Owen Robert Checkwood and Hannah Ione Checkwood of Salt Lake City, UT. Niece Donie Ione Little of Auburn, AL. And his grandnephews Zaine O’Neal Little, Liam Ollie Little, and their mother Autumn Leigh Hall of Van, TX. As well as grandnephew Jesse Lee Little of Oklahoma City, OK, and many beloved friends.
Funeral services will be held on December 29th, 2021 at 11 am at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton.
Stanley had a rambunctious childhood filled with days of playing with his friends and many attested to his fun-loving nature in his youth. He loved sports of all kinds, but particularly football and baseball. His favorite teams included the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Yankees. Stanley spent over 50 years of his life driving an eighteen-wheeler and greatly enjoyed the freedom and adventure that job granted him. He was also well known in the community as an avid animal lover, and he rescued and adopted many dogs and cats over his lifetime. His dogs were lifelong companions for him. He had several that made a huge impact on his life, such as Casper, Joe, Elroy, and Marley. He was a follower of Christ and a member of the New Beginnings Baptist Church in Edom, Texas. He enjoyed a simple life, with all the joys of living in a small community of people he greatly loved and respected.
Although he never had children of his own, he became a father figure and role model to many. Stanley was a constant in many of our lives, offering us stability and unconditional love. He was known for his compassionate spirit, amazing sense of humor, and his ability to always stand up for what he believed in.
Stanley was preceded in death by sister Stefani Ann Castleberry, mother Hazel Calhoun, father Donal Mac Castleberry, stepfather Jim Calhoun, nephew Jesse O’Neal Little, and grandnephew Ian David Little.
He is survived by nephew Jayme Coleman and his children Serenity Grace Coleman and Ella Coleman of Edom, TX. Niece Zowie Ann Little-Checkwood, her husband Nathan Robert Checkwood, and their children Owen Robert Checkwood and Hannah Ione Checkwood of Salt Lake City, UT. Niece Donie Ione Little of Auburn, AL. And his grandnephews Zaine O’Neal Little, Liam Ollie Little, and their mother Autumn Leigh Hall of Van, TX. As well as grandnephew Jesse Lee Little of Oklahoma City, OK, and many beloved friends.
Funeral services will be held on December 29th, 2021 at 11 am at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton.