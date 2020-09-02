Stan Johnston
VAN — A memorial service for Stan Johnston will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Johns Masonic Lodge in Tyler, with Richard Gieser and Kenneth Sheats officiating.
Stanford Dwight Johnston was born December 24, 1943 in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late Lewis Dwight Johnston and Mary Ester Leslie. He was married to Jan Kennedy Johnston on October 11, 1997. He was a resident of Van, and member of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. Stan proudly served his country as a Seabee during the Vietnam War. He worked for Estes McClure in Tyler and MD Engineering in Plano as an electrical designer. He was a Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Reserve for 22 years, and was a past Master of St. John’s Lodge #53 and Colfax Lodge #904 in Van.
Mr. Johnston passed away at the age of 76 on August 30, 2020 in Tyler, Texas.
Survivors include his wife, Jan Johnston of Van; daughters, Sandy Baldwin and Teri Wilson of Tyler; step-children, Jamie McLendon of Tyler and Jared Mims of Humble; brother, Lance Leslie of Dallas; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Masonic Lodge.
Tags
Recommended for you
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Police investigating possible attempted abduction after Tyler ISD student got off bus
-
Simply Super: Patrick Mahomes, gets Super Bowl ring and his girlfriend gets engagement ring
-
Man reported missing in Tyler found safe
-
Smith County reports two COVID-19 related deaths
-
All Saints Episcopal School student crowned National American Miss Texas