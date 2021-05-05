Stacy Kent Hutson
TYLER — Stacy Kent Hutson, born April 23, 1956, in Amarillo, Texas, departed this life on May 1, 2021, in his home in Tyler, Texas. After graduating from Perryton High School in Perryton, Texas, he went to Texas Tech University before moving to College Station and graduating from Texas A&M University.
His greatest joy in life has been his beloved wife, Marsha, who stayed by his side in sickness and health for the past 15 years. His love for her was one out of a storybook, and even in his last days, his concern was for her well-being. He said that she was his greatest treasure. They loved being together and going to auctions to buy lesser treasures for their home near Winona.
Stace had a love for animals since childhood, and that fondness stayed with him throughout his life. Whenever possible, he had a menagerie of animals around, most recently horses, cattle, chickens, dogs, and cats. The experience with horses began in high school when he was introduced to rodeos, which was one of his passions. His rodeo riding of broncos in high school led to a little smoother competition in his later years when he participated in sorting competitions on a national level.
His job was also a passion for him. He cherished his sales abilities and was salesman of the year several times while employed at T.F. Hudgins Incorporated for almost 20 years. While he didn’t care much for the paperwork, he loved meeting people and working with them long after the sale was made. Stace was a master storyteller and had volumes of stories to share. A person could always expect a good laugh while listening to them and watching his expressions and animation. He used these same talents to talk to others about the gospel, even in the last weeks of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Polly Hutson, and a brother, Rick Hutson. He is survived by his loving wife, Marsha Jackson Hutson; children Sharon Blakely and husband, Rob; Jennifer Winkleman and husband, Terry; Miranda Mares and husband, Matt; and Mario Jaramillo; brothers Gregg Hutson and wife, Carmen, and Rigg Hutson; sister Marta Stine and husband, Rick; mother-in-law Patricia Jackson; brother-in-law Bill Jackson and wife, Nina; sister-in-law Cindy Rahal; grandchildren Blake Knight and wife, Morgan; Morgan Wood; Maraya Mares, and Max Jaramillo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Stace will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Cross Brand Cowboy Church, 11915 FM 2015, Tyler, Texas 75708. Memorials may be made to this same church.
