Sonja Jane McClanahan
VAN — Sonja Jane McClanahan, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Born on March 30, 1938, in Renovo, PA, she was the youngest child of 7 to parents Maurice and Helen Plummer. She spent 12 of her childhood years in a children’s home in Lock Haven, PA, and 4 years with a foster family in Clinton County, PA. Out of high school, Sonja began working as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone but later joined the Women’s Air Corp as a medical field worker because she wanted to travel. She always said she joined the military to see the world but only ever saw it through the eyes of Texas. She met her husband, Henry, at Carswell AFB and relocated to Van, TX, in 1972 after his retirement. After the loss of her husband in 2011, Sonja remained in Van until 2013 when worsening symptoms of dementia left her unable to live alone. Her son and daughter-in-law assisted her in moving to their home in Prattville, AL, where she remained until the time of her passing.
A beautiful singer, lover of all animals, and a generous soul, Sonja had a tremendous heart and could often be found in her kitchen baking desserts and other dishes for family or church functions. She was an exponentially lively person with plenty of spunk and personality to share and never shied away from voicing her thoughts and opinions. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; her stepson, Michael McClanahan; stepdaughter, Patricia Baker; and granddaughter, Danli Mazingo. She is survived by her son, Timothy McClanahan (Candra) of Prattville, AL; her stepdaughter Connie Mueller of Edgewood, TX; 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 1 great -great-grandchild; plus numerous other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 10 am at Colfax Baptist Church, 4946 FM 16, Ben Wheeler, TX, 75754.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ASPCA or local area Food Bank.