Smith “Smitty” Dodd, III
MURCHISON — Smith “Smitty” Dodd, III, of Murchison, TX passed away on May 23, 2021. He was born to Smith Dodd, Jr. and Ellen Rachal Dodd in Shreveport, LA on March 24, 1958.
Smitty was a NASCAR fan and loved trains and planes. He was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. He also loved tinkering in his shop where he did woodworking projects like birdhouses for craft shows. Smitty worked for Carrier Enterprises for years where he worked the parts counter.
He is survived by his wife, of 31 years, Kathy Dodd, sons: Kevin Mitchell and wife Carola of Brooklyn, NY, Wesley Mitchell and wife Valerie of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren: Heidi Michell and Sawyer Brooks Mitchell, both of Birmingham, AL, as well as numerous other family members. Mr. Dodd is preceded in death by his parents and his cousin, Mike Bond.
A gathering for family and friends will be 2-3:30pm, Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home in Athens, TX.
Arrangements by Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home.