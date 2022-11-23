Sindy Shafer Traylor
GILMER — Services for Synthia “Sindy” Shafer Traylor will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Bates Funeral Home in Dekalb, Texas. Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm, followed by funeral service at 2:00 pm. She will be laid to rest in Woodman Cemetery.
Ms. Traylor was born May 7, 1956 to Donald Wayne Shafer and Shirley Ann Robinson Shafer in Austin, Texas. She passed away in Tyler on November 19, 2022 after a brief illness.
Sindy was raised in Gilmer, Texas and graduated from Gilmer High School in 1974. She lived most of her life in and around Tyler. She will be missed by many family and dear friends. She had a heart for every animal; particularly horses and dogs.
Ms. Traylor was preceded in death by her mother and father.
She is survived by her sons Dusty Traylor and his wife Lori of San Antonio; David Traylor and his wife Crystal of Tyler; and Wesley Traylor, also of Tyler. She is also survived by five grandchildren Reagan Traylor, Mackenzie Traylor, Demaliah Traylor, Kora Traylor, and Zane Traylor. Ms. Traylor is also survived by long-time companion Don Harvey. In addition, she is also survived by her sister Susan Cox and brother-in law Bernie.
Her family and friends are especially grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this time.