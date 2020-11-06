TYLER — Sidney Lee Garton, of Tyler, passed away October 30, 2020. Sidney was born March 24, 1939 and raised in the piney woods of New Boston in East Texas. He grew up on Merrell Street across from the baseball field and discovered how fast he was running away from his oldest brother, Jack Jr, when their Mom would send for him on his bike to bring Sid home. He always had a deep love for horses, probably because he could outrun them too. Without track to run on, he won State two years in a row for New Boston High School. Coach McClendon who recognized his talent right away helped pave the way for our beloved track star to eventually be named “Worlds Fastest Human” in 1960. He owned and operated Sid’s EZ Money for 40 years in Tyler, Texas. In 1996, he was bought out by First Cash & Cash America. He reopened as Sid’s EZ Pawn on 5th street until he retired in 2009. He has remained active in his community and church, Green Acres Baptist Church.
Sidney was preceded in death by his father, Jack Garton, his Mother, Gladys King Garton. His eldest brother, Jack Garton Jr.,better known as Uncle Brother, his sisters Helen Kefer, Florie Holt and Josephine Clark.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart, Catherine Ellison Garton and their only son, Mark Garton, his son from his first marriage, Mike Reed, his grandchildren, Amber Garton and Drake Garton, his only living brother, Herschel Leon Garton, his sister-in-law, Betty Garton, brother-in-law Bill Holt and brother-in-law Joe Ellison, and many cousins, nieces and nephews whom he deeply loved.
Instead of flowers, his wife Cathy asks that everyone donate to Green Acres Baptist Church.
Service will be held 2pm on Friday, Nov. 6, at Green Acres. If you’ve lost a loved one this year and couldn’t celebrate their life, bring us picture of them and celebrate their lives with us.