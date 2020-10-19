Sidney Henson

Sid was born September 26, 1940 in Gilmer, Texas and passed from this life October 16, 2020. He married Mary Jane Mathis, August 4, 1962, in Gilmer, Texas. Sid graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Management from Texas A&M University with the class of 1964. After serving in Vietnam as a Captain in the US Army, Sid began a long career as a civil engineer in the construction industry working on projects throughout Texas, the United States, and Saudi Arabia. He also spent 8 years working with his father, brothers, and sister at Henson Asphalt Paving and Construction in Gilmer before joining the Beck Group in Dallas, TX. Sid was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and working with his bird dogs.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Jane Henson; daughter, Karen Henson and husband, Brian; son, Todd Henson and wife, Amy; brother, Larry Henson and wife, Tommie; brother, Rodney Henson and wife, Vicki; sister, Teena Henson; and by his grandchildren, Emily, Caroline, Lindsay, Madison and Lucas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Paul and Ludie Mae Brown Henson; and his nephew, Ryan Henson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Henson, Rodney Henson, Johnny Mathis, Jay Caton, Greg Caton, Brooks Caton and Chris Mathis.
Memorial donations may be made to Children’s Medical Center Dallas, 1935 Medical District Drive, Dallas, Texas 75235.
The family would like to thank Jerry Kennedy for his special care to Sid, and also thank the other caregivers and staff in the Memory Care Unit at The Hamptons in Tyler.
Please visit Sid’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.