BERRYVILLE — Shirley Sandy, 79, of Berryville, passed away on October 20, 2021. She was born to Alvin and Dorothy (Legget) Janes on May 26, 1942. She was a member of Hilltop Baptist Church. Shirley enjoyed sewing, reading, and watching Westerns but most of all she loved playing games like 42, Dominoes, Yahoo and Pollyanna with her family and friends. Shirley had a great love for music that she shared with her children. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; son, Alvin Eugene; son-in-law, Bill Nelson and sister and brother-in-law, Phyliss and Larry Long. Left to cherish Shirley’s memory are her children, Virginia Haymes and husband Bobby of OK, Connie Nelson of Troup, Julie Odom of Tyler, Jeff Odom of Berryville, and Regina Guthrie and husband Art DeLaPaz of Troup. She is also survived by her brother, Kenneth James of Hillsboro; 9 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and two nieces. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 25, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home in Frankston. Bro. George Folmar will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Ridge Park Cemetery in Hillsboro, Texas. Visitation will begin on Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.