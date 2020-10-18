Shirley Park Peacock Copeland

Shirley passed away on October 15, 2020 in Tyler.
She was born on May 1, 1935 in Kilgore to the late Rufus and Sibyle Gill Park.
Shirley was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church and an active volunteer for 20+ years in the Women’s Auxiliary of Salvation Army. She loved her family and friends dearly. She was a Mahjong player and teacher. She shared the game and its philosophy with her daughter Teresa and her friends who have continued that legacy for over 20 years.
Shirley is survived by her daughter Teresa Peacock Sherman and husband Dave; sons Mickey Peacock, Chip Peacock, Scott Copeland and wife Marnie, Carey Copeland and wife Julie and Bruce Copeland and wife Rhonda; grandchildren Kate Sherman Newberry and husband Brad, Taylor Sherman and wife Kelly, Ashley Sherman Roseman and husband Alan, Wesley Peacock, Andrew Peacock, Dane Peacock, Zachery Copeland, Cara Copeland Lee and husband Matt, Curt Copeland, Taylor Copeland and Tyler Copeland and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands Harold Henry Peacock and Johnnie Anderson Copeland.
Pallbearers will be Taylor Sherman, Andrew Peacock, Dane Peacock, Preston Newberry, Brad Newberry, and Alan Roseman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Shirley’s honor to the Salvation Army of Tyler, 633 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler, TX 75702.