Shirley Parish
TYLER — Shirley Marie Partain Parish went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 12, 2021. She recently celebrated her 85th birthday. Services will be held at First Baptist Church Friday, April 16th at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Pike Wisner and Rev. Scott Wiley officiating. Burial will be at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery, under direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home, Tyler. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Mom was born on April 1, 1936, in Tyler to Earl Alexander Partain, Sr. and Ruby Perryman Partain. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Billie Harris and Bette Dickschat, a brother, Earl (Sonny) Partain, Jr. and sister-in-law, Nelda Cole.
Mom married the love of her life, Ronny, in September 1953. They were married for 55 years before his death in 2009.
Mom was a long time member of First Baptist Church in Downton Tyler where she was a member of the Radio Bible Class. Mom also worked at First Baptist Church for 38 years. You may have seen her as she worked in the daycare and finance office, answering phones as the receptionist, meticulously filling supply tubs for Sunday school and VBS teachers, or in the copy room completing all those last minute requests. She enjoyed many Friday afternoons with Elouise, Connie, and Dot eating out or just enjoying their favorite desserts before a few games of Mexican Train.
She is survived by her daughter, Terry Ripka and husband, Gary of Tyler; and her son, Randall Parish and wife, Linda of Deer Park. On a bitter cold day in November of 1983, Shirley officially became “Granny” to us all. She is survived by seven grandchildren, Christopher Ripka and wife, Jennifer of Frisco, Roman Parish and wife, Lindsay of Tyler, Ryan Parish of Conroe, Catherine Ripka of Tyler, Elizabeth Munoz and husband, Antonio of Palestine, and Chris Mattern and Rynne Mattern of Houston. Cherish your memories and know you were loved and prayed for daily.
Granny was blessed with 10 great-grandchildren, Lexie, Cason and Brecklyn, Reid and Luke, Eban, Alec and Mia, and Scarlet and Shiloh. She is also survived by three nephews, Kim Cole and wife Debra of Palestine, Scott and wife Cheryl of Highland Village, Keith and wife Rebecca of Palestine.
The family would like to thank Dr. Eric Smith for many years of loving care for our Mom and Dad and nurse Emily with Hospice of East Texas. Thank you to Don Beasley, you faithfully fulfilled your promise to Dad. Thanks to all of the precious friends who have faithfully reached out with your love and support in the last few weeks. If desired, memorials can be made to the Family Assistance Center or Children’s Ministry at First Baptist Church, or Hospice of East Texas.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Lindale ISD speaks out on 'George Floyd-type' video and student graduating
-
Tyler ISD middle school student hospitalized after participating in social media challenge
-
Wills Point man accused of killing his mother, her dog charged with murder
-
Haunted Rooms America investigates Palestine museum for paranormal activity
-
Tyler storm response: 'Our people are freezing and they're going to die'