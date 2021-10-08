Shirley Mae Howell
TYLER — Memorial service for Shirley Howell, 65, of Tyler will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 10:00 am at Lloyd James Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Miles and Deacon Larry Christian officiating.
Shirley was born May 3, 1956 in Tyler to Charles Calvin Hearon and Gracie Mae Rosas Hearon Bonner. She passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 in Tyler.
She is survived by her loving family including daughters, Sandra Junek and her husband Greg, Jessica Howell; grandson, Kolton Junek all of Tyler.
If desired memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 7925 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler, TX 75703.