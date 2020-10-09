Shirley Jean Jenkins

Shirley moved at an early age to Hayti, Missouri. There, Shirley attended school and in 1967 moved to Little Rock Arkansas, where she met her husband, Robert L. “Bert” Jenkins. They were married on May 9, 1968. Shirley and Bert were parents to two children, Lyle and Robyn.
Shirley was a Registered Nurse and worked in several Little Rock hospitals and doctors’ offices, in the early part of her career. In 1990, she went to work for Arkansas Blue Cross/Blue Shield, and retired from there in 2005. Upon retiring, she and her husband moved to Tyler, Texas.
Shirley was an avid softball player, bowler and traveler. She made several trips to Europe and went on many cruises. Her favorite destination was New York City, which she visited countless times.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert L. Jenkins; her two children, Robert Lyle Jenkins and wife Jennifer, Robyn Lynn Williams and husband John; six grandchildren, Sarah and “Bo” Jenkins, and Benjamin, Samuel, Aaron and Katherine Williams. She is also survived by her mother, Edna M. Mathinia; her brother, Tim Tyler; sister, Cathy Tyler, as well as many nieces and nephews in the Hayti, MO area.
Visitation is scheduled one hour prior to the memorial service at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler.
Memorials in Shirley’s name may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72205.