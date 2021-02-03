Shirley Faye Hinsch
TYLER — Services for Shirley Faye Hinsch, 80, of Tyler will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 2pm at Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler with Rev. Stephen Rhoads officiating. Burial will be done at 11am prior to the Memorial Service at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Shirley passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 quietly in her home. She was born February 21, 1940 in Roxana, Illinois to Orlen Leland Drennan and Faye Floyd Drennan.
Shirley was an active member of Pollard United Methodist Church. She was involved in United Methodist Women, PATH and the Epworth Sunday School class. She volunteered for many years as a library assistant at Clarkston and Brook Hill. Also, she worked several years for Dr. Luther Bratcher.
Shirley is survived by her loving family including her husband, Lowell Hinsch of 59 years; son, Scott Hinsch and wife Paula; grandsons, Kyle and Andrew Hinsch; and daughter, Deborah Hinsch. Also includes numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation is scheduled from 1-2pm on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Pollard United Methodist Church prior to the Memorial Service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the youth program at Pollard United Methodist Church located at 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler TX 75701.
