Shirley Faye Duncan Coon

Shirley graduated from Henderson High School in Henderson, Texas where she was a drummer in the Lion Marching Band. She met R.W. Coon, known as June, and they enjoyed attending Southern Gospel Quartet singings. Shirley played the piano and the first thing that R.W. bought her after their marriage was a piano. They married on December 9, 1955 and were together for 59 years until R.W.’s death. Shirley enjoyed her calling as a pastor’s wife at Fair Park Baptist Church, Tyler, TX, Calvary Baptist, Mineola, Texas and East Foothills Baptist Church, Lindale, Texas. Professionally, she was a kindergarten and reading teacher in Tyler ISD. Shirley had many talents and used them to serve others. She was a ventriloquist, the church librarian, pianist and organist at many churches. She enjoyed singing in Senior choirs, church choirs and the Highland Park Baptist Church’s Dinner Theater. She loved gardening. R.W. and Shirley were members of the Good Sam’s Camping Club. They loved traveling the US and overseas.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Blenda and Tony McNatt of Mount Pleasant; daughter and son-in-law, Chandra and Brady Richardson of Hewitt; son, Wilton Kelly Coon of Dallas; grandchildren, Robyn White, Regina White, Clark and Natalie Richardson, Brent and Courtney Richardson, Bridget and Eric Church, Brian and Kelley McNatt, Daniel and Kendra McNatt, Jonathan McNatt and McKenzie; 9 great grandchildren and 1 on the way; and sister and brother-in-law, Dianne and Jerry Jones of Hawkins.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 59 years, Rubert Wilton Coon, Jr.; sister, Bobbie Duncan; and brother, James Duncan.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Davis Cemetery in Henderson, under the direction of Bates-Cooper-Sloan Funeral Home. No formal visitation will be held, however any friends that wish to visit may do so Sunday, December 13, 2020 between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM at the funeral home. The graveside will be streamed on the Bates-Cooper-Sloan Funeral Home Facebook Page for anyone unable to attend the service.
Shirley’s granddaughter, Regina White, is a missionary with CRU International in Kosice, Slovakia. Her ministry involves engaging high school students in evangelism and discipleship through teaching the English language. Shirley was so proud to be Regina’s home base “post master”. If you received a birthday or anniversary card from Regina, it’s because her Grana mailed it for her. This was one of her contributions to Regina’s ministry. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting that contributions be made to Regina’s ministry through CRU. You may give online at https://give.cru.org/0638782. Or you may make checks payable to CRU with “Regina White 0638782” in the note to CRU, 100 Lake Hart Drive #2400, Orlando, Florida 32832. CRU is a 501(c) organization.
