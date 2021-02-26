Shirley Biggs McKellar
TYLER — A Celebration of Life service has been planned for Shirley Raye Biggs McKellar on Saturday, February 27, 2021 1:00 pm at Peoples Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Marcus Jackson eulogist and Rev. Ralph Caraway, Sr. officiating. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Shirley Raye Biggs McKellar aka “Candy,” was born on April 1, 1945, in Tyler, TX,. She was a 1963 graduate of Emmett Scott High School, and attended Texas College. She became a member of North Star Missionary Baptist Church at a young age; and joined People’s Missionary Baptist Church.
Shirley retired from Trane Company after 30 years of service.
Preceding her in death were her beloved husband, Henry O. McKellar; parents, Oliver and Justine Preston Biggs, Sr.; and four siblings.
On Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 6:15pm, the Lord called Shirley from labor to reward of rest and peace. She leaves to cherish her memories two loving daughters: Twanna Buford-Bowen and TaLisia McKellar ; five grandchildren: DaJuan McKellar, Cerone Ates, II; Kadasion McKellar, Lakimbrick and Trinity Stewart. Four great-grandchildren: Lyric Ates, Devin McKellar, Corey McKellar, and Khelani Horn; siblings: Jean Flowers, Pearlie Jones Oliver Biggs, Jr. and Harold Biggs; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of lifelong friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 1:00-7:00pm. MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED!!!
