Shirley Anvaline Calhoun
ATHENS — Shirley Anvaline Meredith Calhoun, 90, passed away into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 18, 2021 in Tyler, Texas after a brief illness. She was born on Dec. 4, 1930 in Athens, Texas to Alfred Henry Meredith and Lillian Criswell Meredith.
She was a lifelong member of The First United Methodist Church of Athens and an active member of the Builders’ Sunday School Class and the United Methodist Women. She attended Athens public schools and was a 1948 graduate of Athens High School.
Shirley had a loving heart for others, especially those families in need as she assisted thousands of them during her almost 40 year career with the Texas Department of Human Services.
The youngest of four children in the Henry Meredith Family, one of the earliest pioneer families of Henderson County, Shirley had a passion for Athens and Henderson County history and politics. Her interest in history also led her into membership roles with the Daniel McMahon Chapter National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a member of the Henderson County Women’s Club and the Henderson County Literary Society.
Shirley had a love for all sports, and especially loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren compete in baseball, football, basketball, tennis and volleyball - traveling to all parts of the country to cheer them on. She was a longtime fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks and Texas Rangers.
Her favorite times were those surrounded by her family and friends, especially visiting on the front porch of the family farmhouse that she lived in for most of her life. The Meredith Family Farm, established in 1882, is a certified historic farm by the Texas Department of Agriculture, and Shirley was always so proud and happy to welcome, with open arms and a fresh pot of coffee, any and all visitors who came to “The Hill”. The luckiest ones were those who arrived just in time to enjoy her famously delicious pound cakes straight from the oven.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Emajon Meredith Jones, and brother Anthony Jack Meredith.
She is survived by a loving family including her two daughters, Kathy Wood and husband Mike, Lynne Stultz and husband John, all of Athens; granddaughter Meredith Anderson and husband Michael of McKinney, grandsons Jeff Wood and wife Amy of McKinney, Brad Pace and fiancé Jessica Bradford of Bullard; great-granddaughters Caroline Anderson and Sydney Anderson of McKinney, Ella Bradford of Bullard, and great-grandsons Landon Wood and Bryce Wood of McKinney, brother Jim T. Meredith, and sister-in-law Wanda Meredith, both of Athens, along with an extended family and many special and dear friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22 at The First United Methodist Church of Athens with the Reverend Faulk Landrum and the Reverend Melanie Fierbaugh officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. Graveside Service will be held immediately following the service at the Athens Cemetery, under the direction of Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home.
Honoring her by serving as Pallbearers will be: Jeff Wood, Brad Pace, Michael Anderson, Landon Wood, Bryce Wood, Mark Meredith, and Martin Meredith. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be: the Honorable Jack Holland, Jerry Holland, and Jimmy Mitchell.
Memorials may be sent to the Athens Cemetery Association at P.O. Box 1296, Athens, TX 75751 or to the United Methodist Women, c/o 720 Mulberry Dr., Athens, TX 75751.