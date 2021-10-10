Shirley Ann Watson Rowe
TYLER — A graveside memorial service for Shirley Ann Watson Rowe, age 88 of Tyler, Texas, is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler with Bro. Jerry Calaway officiating. Shirley passed away September 4, 2021, in Tyler. She was born September 30, 1932, in Tyler to the late Walter Leander and Audie Ethel (Foster) Watson. Shirley was a lifelong resident of Tyler where she was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Colonial Hills Baptist Church and retired from the University of Texas after working 31yars in the library. Shirley enjoyed reading and ancestry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Rowe in 1981. Shirley is survived by her children, Cathy Myers and husband, Randy of Bullard, Steve Rowe of Austin, and Julie Parker and husband, Bill of Tyler; 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.