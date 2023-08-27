Shirley Ann Summers
TYLER — Shirley Ann Summers was born on February 15, 1935, in Tyler, Texas and passed away on July 18, 2023. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, John Albie Summers and Lavada Bohannon Summers, of Tyler and two of her sisters, Gerry Meehaw and Billy Marie Summers and her husband Dr. Charles Edward George. She is survived by her loving sister, Jean Pipkin, of Houston whom she spoke with daily, her daughter Catherine Ann George and husband Thomas Gidley, of New Braunfels and Daniel Edward George and wife Susan Parks George, of Tyler. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Meghan Gill and her husband Andrew Gill of Houston; Charles Malone and his wife Christine Malone of Goldsboro, North Carolina; Benjamin George of Austin; Caroline George Norment and husband Marshall Norment of Dallas; Elizabeth ‘Libby’ George Carter and husband Clayton Carter of Flower Mound; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Malone and Colton Malone, of Goldsboro, North Carolina; Alexander Gill and Logan Gill, of Houston; Thomas Norment, of Dallas; Clare Carter, of Flower Mound; Nieces and Nephews Ric Pipkin and wife Laura Pipkin, of Houston; Greg Pipkin and wife Liz Pipkin, of Houston; Debbie Freeland and husband Ralph Freeland of Israel.
Shirley grew up in Tyler and attended First Baptist Church of Tyler where she came to faith at an early age. She attended and graduated from Tyler High School in 1953. Shirley was very active in high school where she was voted Class Favorite several years, the Basketball Queen and Drum Major of the Blue Brigade her senior year. She then attended and graduated from Tyler Junior College where she was voted “Most Beautiful” in 1955 and the judge was actor Rock Hudson. She became a Lab technician and worked at the University of Texas Medical Center in Galveston, Texas where she met and married her husband and father of her children Charles Edward George. They settled in Baytown, Texas where Charles began his medical practice and Shirley was a member and held multiple offices with the Service League of Baytown and was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church of Baytown. Shirley returned to college years later graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Houston and as a member of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Her education continued with the completion of a Master of Science degree from Texas Woman’s University. She began her career as a registered dietician at St. Joseph Hospital in Houston, later she moved to Dallas and worked as a dietician consultant for Baylor Scott and White. Working and serving in the medical field was her passion. After retiring, Shirley returned home to Tyler where she resided until her passing.
Shirley enjoyed playing bridge, mahjong and investing in the stock market. She also loved animals, especially dogs. Upon returning to Tyler she became a member of Marvin Methodist Church and attended the Friendly Sunday School Class until her health kept her from attending. Shirley ‘Sassy’ was a loving mother and grandmother who said her greatest joy came from her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be directed to Marvin Methodist Church or The Hospice of East Texas.
A Memorial service and celebration of Shirley’s life will be held on Saturday, September 2nd at 10:30 a.m. at Marvin Methodist Chapel, 300 W. Erwin St, Tyler, Texas with Pastor Gerry Giles officiating. Please join the family for a reception in the Garden Room following the service.