Shirley Ann Oberman Hitzfeld
TYLER — Our beloved mother, Shirley Ann Oberman Hitzfeld, died peacefully on March 16, 2023 at home after a short illness.
Mom was born February 13, 1936 in San Antonio, TX to John Albert Oberman and Cecelia Beyer Oberman. She was the only daughter and the baby of the family with five older very protective brothers.
Mom married John Lock Hitzfeld in 1958, and began her life long career and commitment of being a loving spouse and most importantly a mother to her five children. Nothing made mother happier than being in the kitchen sitting around the dining table enjoying many stories and laughter of her family.
Mother is survived by her children Arthur (Matt) Bedgood and Jina of Flint, TX, John Lock Hitzfeld Jr. and Ann of Salt Lake City UT., Sandra Hitzfeld McKibben of Fort Worth TX., and Joseph P. Hitzfeld of Tyler TX., along with eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband John Lock Hitzfeld Sr. and daughter Vickie Ann Winston of Richmond TX. A private grave side service will be held Wednesday March 22 2023 at 11:00 AM
(Cathedral in the Pines Memorial Garden), 7825 South Broadway Ave. Tyler Texas 75703.
Donations may be made in the name of Shirley Ann Hitzfeld to Hospice of East Texas 4111 University Blvd. Tyler TX.