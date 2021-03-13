Shirley Ann Johnson Woodson
DALLAS — Shirley Ann Johnson Woodson, 78, entered her Eternal Home on March 3, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. She was born in Tyler, TX on June 17, 1942 to the late parents Elder Booker T. Johnson and Rosetta Daniels Johnson. Her family moved to Texarkana, TX in 1950. She graduated with honors from Dunbar High School in 1960. She was a teacher with distinction for 34 years at the Dallas Texas Public Schools until retirement in 2001. She was a loving exemplary Christian, wife, mom, Contributor and devoted person.
