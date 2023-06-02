Sherry Reed
Sherry Annette Reed went to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 30th,2023 after a long battle with breast cancer and illness due to chemo. Sherry Reed was born Sherry Annette Guthrie on Wednesday, December 17th, 1958, in Grapevine, Texas to Ruebin Guthrie and Sherry Beth Guthrie. She was the eldest of two daughters.
She married her husband, Randy Reed, on June 2nd, 1979, and became a mother to a daughter, Rebecca, and sons, Grant and Austin. They moved to Midlothian in 1997, and Sherry worked for UT Southwestern in Dallas until she retired. Sherry was an active member of the Cowboy Church of Ellis County and a true beacon of light for our Lord Jesus Christ.
Sherry is preceded in death by her son, Grant Reed, and mother, Beth Guthrie. She is survived by her husband of forty-four years, Randy; daughter, Rebecca Kroll, and husband Kevin; son, Austin Reed; grandchildren, Amelia and Theo Kroll; father, Ruebin Guthrie; and sister, Paula Guthrie, and sister-in-law Linda Reed Griffin.
Visitation will be held Friday June 2, 2023 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Midlothian Funeral Home, Midlothian, TX. Service will be Saturday June 3, 2023 at 10:00am at Cowboy Church of Ellis County in Waxahachie, TX. Burial will be held Monday June 5, 2023 at 1:00pm at Cathedral in the Pines Memorial Garden, Tyler, TX.
Services are entrusted to Midlothian Funeral Home.