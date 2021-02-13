Sherry Lynne Socia
JACKSONVILLE — Sherry Lynne Socia, born February 23, 1942 in Longview, TX to Leon and Helen (Rhame) Keele went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday, February 11, 2021 in her home in Jacksonville. She was 78 years old.
A funeral service is scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Rev. Matt Gregory and Rev. Wes Bynum will officiate. Sherry will be laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 and friends are cordially invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7p.m. at Autry Funeral Home.
Sherry was a member of Harvest Time Church in Tyler. Taking care of her children and grandchildren was her life. She also enjoyed reading her bible, praying, teaching Sunday School feeding the birds and tending to the flowers in her yard.
She was preceded in death by parents and a sister, Sonja Keele.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of over 50 years, Marvin Socia; sons, Ronnie Beasley and wife, Jill of Jacksonville; and Tony Socia and wife, Jennifer of Tyler; daughters, Lesia Main and husband, Greg of Frankston; Carol Mageors and husband, Tracy of Canton; Margie Oney and husband, Gary of Chapel Hill; and Rhonda Outler of Calf; brothers, Jerome Keele and wife, Kathy of Arp; and Jeff Keele of Tyler. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, her special aunt, Sue Terry and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jon Valentine, Michael Valentine, Gabe Socia, David Socia, Danny Vega, Trevor Guinn, Curtis Briggs and Justin Briggs. Honorary pallbearers will be Rev. Lance Howell, Rev. Mike Eddy, Rev. Don Herring, Rev. William Vickery, Rev. Earl Socia and Melvin Socia.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Laura Parker and Mesia of Hospice of East Texas for their tireless service and there acts of kindness during this time.
