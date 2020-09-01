Sherry Dale McCracken

Sherry passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at her home in Bullard, TX.
Sherry was born on December 10, 1943, in Wellington, TX, to the late Travis Clinton McGuire and Oma Lee Brisbin McGuire. She was raised in Quail, TX, where she graduated high school and attended Buck Creek Baptist Church, where she became a Christian. She married Dan Hiett, Sr. in 1962, and they had three children, Tammy, Dan (Dana), Jr., and Tyra. Sherry worked forty years of her life in various banks throughout Texas. She started as a teller and worked in various positions, and eventually became a Vice President of operations for twenty years until she retired in 2004. In 2010, she married the love of her life and soul mate, Irving McCracken. They resided at Emerald Bay in Bullard, TX, until the time of her death. Together, they traveled all over the world, which had always been a dream of hers. They took many cruises and enjoyed seeing the sights and exploring new places. She also enjoyed planting flowers and watching cooking shows, even though she never tried any of the recipes! Her father, Travis McGuire had the greatest impact on her life. Sherry always said he “taught me to have high morals and better myself.” This is a lesson she imparted on her children as well. Sherry’s greatest accomplishment was being the best mother and Granny to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She left behind a beautiful legacy for all who knew her.
Sherry is survived by her husband, Irving McCracken of Bullard; daughters, Tammy Byrum and husband Jeff of Oklahoma City, Tyra Forsyth and husband Chad of Nevada, TX; son, Dan Hiett Jr. and wife Karen of Wills Point; brother Travis McGuire, Jr. and wife Anita of Greenland, WA; stepdaughters, Amy Maddox and husband Jeff of Leander, TX and Stephanie Hendrick of Midland, TX; stepson, Scott McCracken and wife Diana of Grapevine, TX; grandchildren, Dustin Meade and wife Mar, Morgan White and husband Chris, Hunter Hiett, Taylor Skelton and wife Shanna, Katelyn Forsyth, Kenadie Vaglica, Clark Byrum, Kyle Byrum; step-grandchildren, Clayton and Camryn Maddox, Tanner Hendrick, and Kylie McCracken; great-grandchildren, Jaxton, Jace, Delayna, Lizzie, Landrie, and Weston; niece, Leslie McGuire Eder and nephew, Trey McGuire; and many other relatives and friends.