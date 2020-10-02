Shelia Warren Tidwell
DALLAS — Shelia Warren Tidwell was born September 22, 1963 in Tyler, TX to Fado and Lessie B. Jackson Warren. She was the youngest of five children.
Shelia attended schools in Tyler ISD. As a young adult, she met and married Roy L. Tidwell Sr. They shared 39 years of love, marriage, and memories in Dallas, TX. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Shelia was a dedicated and compassionate caregiver and companion for members of the elderly community for over 25 years. Her gentle touch and heartfelt care for patients established her impeccable reputation that was felt throughout DFW and by everyone she encountered.
Shelia was preceded in death by her loving parents, father, Fado Warren and mother, Lessie B. Jackson Warren, her sister-in-laws; Glenda Tidwell, Hazel Tidwell, Chong Yol Kim Warren; and brother-in-law; Bennie Hawkins.
Shelia departed this life on September 24th, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband; Roy L. Tidwell Sr., her children; KaShandera Robinson (Timothy), Roy L. Tidwell Jr. (Chasidy), KeMarcus Tidwell; sister, Faye Hawkins, brothers; James Warren, Anthony Warren (Maudie), David Warren (Myra); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Public viewing will be Fri, Oct 2nd from 2pm-6pm under direction of Lincoln Funeral Home & Memorial Parks in Dallas, TX. Private Funeral Services are scheduled Sat, Oct 3rd.
