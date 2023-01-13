Sheila Yvette Battles
WHITEHOUSE — Funeral services for Sheila Wallace Battles are scheduled for Saturday, January 14, 2023 11:00 am at Sunshine Baptist Church with Dr. Archie Hicks eulogist and Rev. William Barnes officiating. Interment will be held in New Canaan Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Sheila Yvette Wallace Battles was born July 5, 1965 in Ft. Worth, Texas to Robert Earl Wallace and Inez Rider Wallace.
Sheila attended Eastern Hills High School in Ft. Worth. Years later Sheila relocated to Whitehouse, Texas.
The Lord called Sheila home on January 5, 2023.
She is survived by her mother, Inez Wright; Loving husband Keith Battles, daughters, Sherae Vanzant and Kaya Battles and four grandchildren. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Public viewing on Friday, January 13th, 1:00-7:00 pm.