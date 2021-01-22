Sheila Kathryn Kimlicko
TYLER — Sheila Kathryn Kimlicko of Tyler, Texas, peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 14th, 2021. She was 86 years old.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Franklin, of 60 years. Her children: Jon, Catherine, Michael, and Christa. Their spouses: Janet, Terry, Stephanie, and Judson. Her grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Cathryn, Luka, Aspen, Lily, Conor, and Gretchen. And her great-grandchild: Jacquelyn. Her siblings: Michael and Elaine. She is preceded in death by her brother, Tommy, and her mother and father, Ruby Mae and Thomas Edwin Durward.
There will be a celebration of her life at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any memorial donations in honor of Sheila to go to the Hospice of East Texas www.hospiceofeasttexas.org who so lovingly took care of her in her last moments or the East Texas Food Bank www.easttexasfoodbank.org. To offer condolences, please see: www.hilliardfuneralhome.com.
