Sharra Barnes
TROUP — Sharra Lynn Barnes, 79, of Troup, Texas, went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2021, in Tyler, Texas. She was born September 27, 1941, in Rusk, Texas to the late William Overton and Mary Duval Martin.
Funeral services for Sharra Barnes will be at 3:00 pm, Monday, June 7, 2021, at Cottle Funeral Home Chapel, Troup with Reverend Steven Oakes officiating. Burial will be in the Bradford Cemetery.
She was a member of The Gospel Barn Church, Troup.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son, Mark Allen Deal, and brother, Jerry Martin.
She is survived by her son, Cary Ray Deal of Troup; stepdaughter, Cecelia Glud of Sulphur Springs, TX; sister, Bobbie Edwards of Troup, brother, Robert Martin of Bullard, stepsister, Arlene Hall of Lindale; 2 grandchildren, Matthew Deal of Kansas, and Christine Deal of Tyler, loving nephews and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.