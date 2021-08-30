Sharon Marie Haralson
ARP — A private celebration of life for Sharon Marie Haralson, 63, Arp is planned for Sunday, September 12 at the family home.
Mrs. Haralson passed away on August 27, 2021 in Tyler.
Sharon Marie Haralson was born June 6, 1958 in Vernon, Illinois. She had lived in Arp for 25 years, moving from Los Angeles, CA. She was a housewife and mother to two beautiful girls and enjoyed spending time with her family. Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Junior Hastings and her mother, Janis Schmitt.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Haralson of Arp; two daughters, Lisa Haralson and Kim Haralson; nine siblings, Dave Hastings, Linda Fisher, Ed Hastings, Tom Schmitt, Janis Schmitt, Debbie Turgeon, Steve Schmitt, LeAnne Tolen and Lynette Englert; three grandchildren, Austin Haralson, Aubriann Gordon and Max Lopez and one great-grandchild, Amariann Gordon.