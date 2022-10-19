Sharon Kay Johnson
FLINT — Rest in peace to a beautiful, caring, and kind soul, Sharon Kay Johnson who passed away October 3rd at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. She was 79. Sharon was born to Marvin Stanley Barrett and Audrey Ruth Hobbs Barrett on December 7th, 1942, in Vincennes, IN. She is survived by her son Darin Johnson and his wife Lisa of Austin, TX, grandchildren Suezann Ryan Kitchens and her husband Jonathon, Joseph Ryan, and Catherine Ryan McAllister and her husband Donnie, a great granddaughter, Violet Kitchens, her brother-in-law Dudley Freeman Markham, nephew Matthew Allen Markham and his family, niece Erin Kay Markham Reilly and her family, her brother-in-law Raymond Arlon Johnson and his wife Amy, and a brother, Marvin Fifield, and his family. She was preceded in death by her husband Steven Roy Johnson, her parents, her brother Dean Allen Barrett, and her sister Betsy Lynn Markham. Sharon never met a stranger and would help anyone going through hard times. Her life was an adventure that saw her experience the world while she grew up living and traveling in many interesting and exotic locations. She met her husband while living in Denison, TX where he was stationed at Perrin Air Force Base. From an early age she loved music, and that love grew into a passion for collecting records, jukeboxes, and Beatles and Elvis memorabilia. She was forever a Zaragoza Zebra, graduating from high school in Zaragoza, Spain and attending many reunions over the years. Sharon enjoyed a short but important nursing career at Madonna Hospital in Denison, TX. Sharon has lived in Flint, TX since 1981. She deeply loved her family and all their beloved pets. She will be missed deeply, but there is a lifetime of wonderful memories and stories to share. Her family wishes thank all the caregivers and friends who cared for her and always checked in to make sure she was doing well. A Celebration of Life in her honor will take place on November 5th at her home. If desired, memorials may be made to The Pets Fur People at petsfurpeople.org; or American Cancer Society at cancer.org.