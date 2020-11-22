Sgt Bronc Justin McCoy

Bronc graduated from Whitehouse High School in 1991. He joined the United States Navy and received an honorable discharge.
When Bronc decided to become a police officer, he started with the Smith County Sheriff’s department he soon joined the Dallas Police Department where he served most of his 21 year career, at the Southeast Patrol Division.
Bronc is described as kind, unforgettable, a true hero and great man who was very well respected and admired by many. He was an outstanding officer who dedicated his life to serving others. He made the safety of the people in Dallas his life’s work. He took his job seriously and loved what he did. He was the best person you’d ever want to be your friend and have your back. He loved his family deeply,” He was a leader, he was a veteran. He was the embodiment of civic duty, compassion, loyalty and respect.
Bronc was a glowing light. His infectious smile and contagious personality brightened every room he entered. As a police officer, he bridged the social and cultural divides within his community by his positivity, his integrity, and his commitment to the safety and well-being of the people he served. In 2015, he was nominated for an award for assisting another officer in saving a South Dallas man who was about to jump from an overpass.
Bronc is survived by his greatest gifts, his pride and joy, Scarlett Grace and Ryan Bronco; his mother, Malisa McCoy Lee (Sam); father, Johnny L. McCoy (Sonya); siblings, Brennan McCoy and Marcie Parker (Paul); and a host of other relatives, and friends who loved him dearly.
Funeral 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Forney, 1003 College Ave, Forney, Texas 75126
If you would like to watch the service as it streams live, please go to the Dallas Police Department’s Facebook page.