SGGT Larry Dewayne Anderson
TYLER — Funeral Services for SGGT Larry Dewayne Anderson, 71 of Tyler are scheduled for 11: 00 a.m., Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Marvin L. Taylor officiating, and Pastor K. B. Clater, eulogist.
Burial will be in Dallas-Fort Worth Army National Cemetery under the direction of Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home of Jacksonville, Texas. SGGT Anderson died January 22, 2021 at home. Larry served in the US Army and was a Vietnam Veteran.
He was born June 25, 1949 in Tyler and also resided there until his demise. He attended Stanton High School and graduated from Whitehouse High School. Larry also attended Tyler Junior College. As a child growing up, he attended New Bethel Baptist Church, and later became a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.
SGGT Larry Anderson retired from Summit Industrial Products. During his lifetime, his employment included: Tyler Pipe Industries, Henson Bail Bond, a Chauffeur for the Woodard’s, Borden Milk Company, Marriott Resort of Dallas, Ward Exploration and he also worked for Bob Loggins.
Those left to cherish his memories are his loving and devoted wife, Gail Anderson, Tyler; two sons, Larry “Banky” Donnell Anderson, Tyler; Khory Hadnot of Denison, Texas; two daughters, Shelia “Mon” Hayden, Tyler; and Erica Nwaeze of Houston, Texas; seven brothers, Michael (Lisa) Mass, Palestine, Texas; Gregory Mass, Kenneth Mass of Tyler, Texas; Eddy Kelly, and Willie Anderson of Midland, Texas; Willie B.(Cynthia) Mass Jr. of Ft. Worth, Texas; and Glen Ray (Susie) Mass of Riverdale, California; five sisters, Yvonne Gail Brown of Tyler, Texas; Sendy (Clarence) Gardner of Midland, Texas; Marie Oates of Midland, Texas; Sherri Badger of Crosbyton, Texas; and Sharon Anders of Midland, Texas, and 11 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other loved ones.
Viewing will be from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Brooks-Sterling & Garrett Funeral Home. 302 North Ross Ave, Tyler, Texas
