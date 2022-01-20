Seth Mitchell
WHITEHOUSE — Seth Alyn Mitchell, 28, of Whitehouse Texas, went to be with the Lord on January 15, 2022, in Dallas, Texas.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 21, 2022, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Funeral services for Seth Mitchell will be held 10:30 a.m., day, January 22, 2022, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup, with Reverend Harold Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Walton Cemetery, Carthage, Texas.
Seth was born November 29, 1993, to Richard Wayne and Dena Ann Downer Mitchell, in Lancaster, Texas. He graduated from Whitehouse High School. He enjoyed listening to music especially, Kenny Chesney. He loved his family with all of his heart.
Seth is preceded in death by his grandfather, Rick Mitchell.
Seth is survived by his parents, Rick and Dena Mitchell of Whitehouse, brother, Blake Mitchell and wife Daisy of Chandler; sister, Mahayla Mitchell, and fiancé Landry Mayo of Whitehouse; grandparents, Sheila Mitchell of Carthage, Curtis and Anna Downer of Gilmer; great-grandmother, Meda Malson of Chandler, Arizona; nephew and niece, Wiley Mitchell and Wrenley Mitchell; aunts and uncles, Ross and Melissa Downer, Johnny and Stephanie Lindsly, Jason and Cindy Mitchell, Josh Mitchell, Britt Mitchell, and Rusty Hearn; numerous cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Mitchell, Logan Mitchell, Brady Lindsly, Tanner Lindsly, Greydon Mitchell, and Elijah Carter.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children’s Hospital in Dallas, Texas, and Scottish Rites Hospital, Dallas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.