Serena Lucille Vrnak
DALLAS — Serena Lucille Vrnak
July 6, 1948 - June 8, 2023
Serena Vrnak, 74, of Tyler, TX, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.
Memorial: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to a hospice or the American Cancer Society.
Serena was born in Dallas and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. After graduating from Texas Christian University, where she met her husband, she worked for a short time as a bilingual kindergarten teacher in Oak Cliff before the family moved to Tyler.
An avid quilter, Serena was a National Quilting Association (NQA) certified judge and spent many happy years traveling to judge local and national quilting shows. She also won many awards for her own quilts, which were featured in several publications.
Serena was preceded in death by her parents, Griffith and Lucille Stiles, and her youngest brother, Michael Stiles.
Survivors: Her husband, Ronald; daughter, Jenny; son, Brian; sister, Margie Zivney; brother, Thomas Stiles; multiple beloved in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at Mount Olivet Chapel in Fort Worth on June 27, 2023.