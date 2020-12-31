Our beloved Scott Wayne Audibert passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Scott was born on June 23, 1991 in Slidell, Louisiana. He moved to Texas when he was 13. Scott attended Faith West Academy in Katy, TX where he excelled academically and enjoyed participating in track & football. After graduating in 2009, Scott continued his education at Texas Tech University with studies in finance & economics. Scott used his strengths in engineering, creativity & his passion for modifying vehicles to establish a niche business, Arc Werx. While continuing to grow his suspension business, Scott graduated on the Dean’s List from Texas Tech University in 2019.
Most recently, Scott was excited to start his career in business development with Lennar homes that was to begin November 30, 2020. He and Mariel were thrilled to share plans for this new chapter of his career and their growing family as they relocated from Tyler to the Dallas area.
Scott met Mariel Jones in high school and what began as a friendship to last for life, grew into a lifelong love. They were planning to celebrate their 12th year together with the birth of their daughter, Serina Willow Audibert, due June 2021. Scott was proud to become a daddy, and considered fatherhood the next great adventure.
Scott loved spending time with his family and friends, especially if it involved hunting or fishing. He also loved watching movies, creating and fabricating new designs for his business, taking apart & rebuilding anything on wheels, and traveling with his loved ones to beautiful places for adventure & relaxation. Scott loved Jesus and his family draws great comfort in knowing Scott is at home with the Lord!
Scott is survived by the love of his life, Mariel Jones; daughter due June 2021, Serina Willow Audibert; loving parents, Rhonda & Scott Audibert; brother & lifelong friend, Chad Audibert; fur babies, Lyla, Devina & Bentley; as well as loving in-laws, numerous other relatives and a beautiful host of friends.
Family, friends, and colleagues are invited to celebrate his life at an outdoor service at 11am, Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Honaker Funeral Home in Slidell, Louisiana.